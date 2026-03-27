Ram's New America250 Special Editions Are Nonpartisan And Apolitical, And Don't You Dare Suggest They Aren't

It's almost April, the weather is warming up, spring is in the air, and once again, it's special edition time in Auburn Hills. This time around, Ram's getting patriotic with a series of America250 Special Editions which, of course, come in either red, white, or blue. Ram will let you add the package to the 1500 pickup's Big Horn, Laramie or Rebel trims, and while you can only get a 3.6-liter V6 withe the Big Horn, if you spring for the Laramie or Rebel, you have the option of a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six or a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8. Pricing including destination starts at $61,415 for the Big Horn, $70,365 for the Laramie, and $72,830 for the Rebel, and orders are now open.

As for the package itself, you get body-color grille surrounds, a lot of black trim, an American flag on the hood that's doesn't include a thin blue line (yet), some America250 emblems, more American flags around back, scuff plates that read, "America Made Us," and a custom leather key tag. Upholstery changes based on the trim you start with, adding Denim Soul blue fabric to the Big Horn, while the other two get leather seats with "perforated Blue Crust inserts and Graphite Metallic-accented bolsters." Compared to a comparable non-special-edition Ram 1500, adding the America250 Package adds $2,495, unless you want the Rebel, in which case it's only $1,995."

If you're thinking, "Wait, America250? Isn't that a Trump-Republican thing?", the first sentence of Ram's press release wants you to know that's not the case. "Today, Ram debuts three new special editions of the Ram 1500 as part of Stellantis's official partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization that aims to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America." Odds are, you're thinking of Freedom 250, a separate organization that Trump created in 2025. The problem is, while Obama intended America250 to be nonpartisan, it's been hijacked, too.