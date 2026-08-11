Ford F-150 SVT Lightning And Ram SRT-10: Current Values For The Formerly Fastest Trucks
Back in the 2000s, the second-generation Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and Ram SRT-10 were performance pickups that could deliver bursts of adrenaline-fueled thrills. At certain points, both models even held the title of the world's fastest truck. The F-150 SVT Lightning established the record with a Guinness-verified top speed of 147.71 mph in 2003. However, a year later, the Ram SRT-10 arrived on the scene to thunder away with the crown by clocking a faster-than-lightning run of 154.58 mph.
As a result, the two sit comfortably in the conversation for the fastest trucks even today, with the SRT-10 still leading the pack in terms of top speed. Even if their acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is much more impressive, modern pickups still struggle to break the 130-mph barrier due in part to a combination of weight, tires, and driveshaft design. So the appeal of the F-150 SVT Lightning and Ram SRT-10 continues to be as strong as ever — and that's certainly reflected in the high resale value that both of these performance trucks command.
According to Hagerty's valuation tool, used Ford F-150 SVT Lightnings can be found between $19,600 and $62,300, with concours trucks commanding the highest price tag. If you're considering a 2004 SVT Lightning, this would mean that used examples go from $14,230 under to $28,470 over the original MSRP of $33,830. Used Ram SRT-10s, meanwhile, usually go for around $20,700 to $67,700. Considering the 2004 SRT-10 was initially released from $45,850, the amount you'd pay for a used model could be $25,150 less or up to $21,850 more than the original MSRP, depending on its condition.
Real-world prices of the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and Ram SRT-10
Listings on various used vehicle marketplaces are close to the Hagerty average price estimates, meaning it is entirely possible to grab one of the quickest trucks for under $35,000. At the time of writing, Edmunds' Lightning listings start from $21,999 for a 150,000-mile example. But that price can go as high as $49,950 or even $79,990 for units in excellent condition, with less than 16,000 miles on the clock. Prices start way higher on CarGurus, at above $31,000, and they top out at $63,587. Interestingly, all but one of the eight SVT Lightning models listed on the site have under 100,000 miles on the clock.
For Mopar enthusiasts who are willing enough to pounce on the Ram SRT-10 instead, the cheapest models start from just under $23,000 on Edmunds. The site currently has a 161,000-mile model listed for $22,950, but if you are after the most presentable examples with lower mileage, you can get your hands on those for up to $52,990. Meanwhile, on CarGurus, you can buy a Ram SRT-10 from $24,000 to $62,500.
Power and performance
As you've probably guessed from their top speeds, the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning doesn't have the same amount of grunt as the Ram 1500 SRT-10, which was fitted with an 8.3-liter V10. It's essentially the same engine found in the wild Dodge Viper, and also the biggest engine ever in a production pickup. So it's stupendous output of 500 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque isn't all that surprising. Those astonishing numbers meant the manual-equipped Dodge Ram SRT-10 Regular Cab could hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 154 mph. If you got the 2005-06 quad-cab, which came with a four-speed automatic rather than the six-speed manual Tremec unit in the regular cab, the standard 0-60 mph time increases to 5.3 seconds. Top speed is reduced by 7 mph, resulting in 147 mph with the same engine — ironically matching the SVT Lightning's.
As for the second-generation Lightning, the 1991-2000 models came with a 5.4-liter Triton V8 complete with an Eaton Supercharger to produce 360 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Revisions to the intake manifold raised output to 380 horses and 450 pound-feet in the 2001-2004 models. All second-gen Lightnings were equipped with a heavy-duty 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission sourced from the Ford Super Duty, and with that, the 1999-2000 models could catapult from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The 380-horsepower version of the engine in the 2001-2004 SVT Lightning models slashed the 0-60 time down to 5.2 seconds, and it was able to achieve its record-breaking top speed with that setup.