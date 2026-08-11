Ford F-150 SVT Lightning And Ram SRT-10: Current Values For The Formerly Fastest Trucks

Back in the 2000s, the second-generation Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and Ram SRT-10 were performance pickups that could deliver bursts of adrenaline-fueled thrills. At certain points, both models even held the title of the world's fastest truck. The F-150 SVT Lightning established the record with a Guinness-verified top speed of 147.71 mph in 2003. However, a year later, the Ram SRT-10 arrived on the scene to thunder away with the crown by clocking a faster-than-lightning run of 154.58 mph.

As a result, the two sit comfortably in the conversation for the fastest trucks even today, with the SRT-10 still leading the pack in terms of top speed. Even if their acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is much more impressive, modern pickups still struggle to break the 130-mph barrier due in part to a combination of weight, tires, and driveshaft design. So the appeal of the F-150 SVT Lightning and Ram SRT-10 continues to be as strong as ever — and that's certainly reflected in the high resale value that both of these performance trucks command.

According to Hagerty's valuation tool, used Ford F-150 SVT Lightnings can be found between $19,600 and $62,300, with concours trucks commanding the highest price tag. If you're considering a 2004 SVT Lightning, this would mean that used examples go from $14,230 under to $28,470 over the original MSRP of $33,830. Used Ram SRT-10s, meanwhile, usually go for around $20,700 to $67,700. Considering the 2004 SRT-10 was initially released from $45,850, the amount you'd pay for a used model could be $25,150 less or up to $21,850 more than the original MSRP, depending on its condition.