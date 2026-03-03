Here's How The Depreciation Curve Works For Cars

As assets with useful lives of more than 1 year, nearly all cars face depreciation. Anyone who has sold or traded in their vehicle will know how painful it is realizing your car has lost a significant portion of its original value after only a few years of ownership. That difference between the amount paid for the car and how much you get in return is known as depreciation. Generally, the rate of depreciation tends to be steeper during the first few years and then slows down over subsequent years.

On average, cars lose 30% of their brand-new value in the first 2 years alone, according to Kelley Blue Book. The rate of depreciation then levels off to around 8% to 12% annually. After about 8 to 10 years, the car's value may begin to stabilize or even increase if it's rare and desirable. Suppose you buy a new SUV for $50,000. It may lose $8,000 or 16% in the first year, leaving you with a resale value of $42,000 or 84% after just 12 months.

If it follows the average trend and loses another 14% of its original value (for a total loss of 30%) by the end of the second year, you'll be left with a resale value of roughly $35,000 after just 2 years of ownership. Generally, that value will continue to drop as the years roll on. However, it doesn't work like this for all models, as different cars depreciate at different rates. Therefore, choosing the right vehicle can mean the difference between a model that loses over 70% of its original price and one that keeps the highest percentage of what it was once worth, even after years of use.