These Cars Need To Hurry Up And Depreciate Faster, According To Our Readers
Things got a little weird during COVID, but outside of the (hopefully) rare instance of a global pandemic, most cars lose value over time. That's just how durable goods work. It sucks if you spent a ton of money on a car that's no longer worth anything close to what you paid for it. But I'll be the first to tell you that getting a $55,000 E39 540i for about $5,000 was pretty awesome for me, personally. Besides, the two previous owners were a banker and a lawyer. It's not like they needed the money.
Sadly, however, not every car depreciates nearly as quickly as you'd hope. Sometimes there's just more demand for a car you thought would be a pretty niche product. Sometimes they depreciate like normal but start out so expensive, you just can't afford one yet. Heck, sometimes you just don't think they're worth what people are currently paying. Regardless of the reason, on Tuesday we asked you which cars you think need to depreciate faster. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.
Lexus LC 500
Easy. The Lexus LC500. It's arguably the most beautiful car on the road. Lexus reliability in a sports car. They aren't depreciating. They aren't going up in value either. The used prices seem to just sit around the MSRP of $100k or thereabouts, unless there's an issue or unusually high miles.
Suggested by: Papa Chris
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick, since they were launched, I feel like the used market for them is like buying a used Toyota Tacoma, without the long-term reliability (turbo Tacoma's of recent years excluded).
Suggested by: J-wagon
BMW Z4
2025/26 BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter. Last of the ICE 6MT Roadster and before German driving machines became "Cutting Edge" computers on wheels.
Suggested by: StaninOrlando
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The ioniq 6 for largely the same reason. Mind you I am broke and if I am going electric, I am buying a sedan.
Suggested by: Garlos Chosn (gib latest tab)
Cadillac CTS-V
3rd gen CTS-V's. Its the only car im remotely interested in trading my SS for and the friggen things are still in the high 70's. I figured since they are auto only that might help. No dice.
Suggested by: NEB376
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-e. I'd love to pick up a long-range version for $20k or under.
Suggested by: BuddyS
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf. A subcompact-ish EV would be perfect for me who only commutes 15 minutes from home and gets free charging at work. But I looked at one at a local dealership and can't justify the current price tag. Drop the price by $10k or so and then I'll consider it.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
Volvo V60 T8 Polestar
Volvo V60 T8 Polestar
Suggested by: Matthew Luedke
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
I wouldn't mind picking up a Mustang Dark Horse lightly used. They're still sitting at over $60K...Would be nice if last generation Vipers would go down as well 😒
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
Tesla Cybertruck
Cybertruck. Yes, I know its value is plummeting rapidly as is, but I still feel like it could be losing value even faster.
Suggested by: Wretched_Genius