These Cars Need To Hurry Up And Depreciate Faster, According To Our Readers

Things got a little weird during COVID, but outside of the (hopefully) rare instance of a global pandemic, most cars lose value over time. That's just how durable goods work. It sucks if you spent a ton of money on a car that's no longer worth anything close to what you paid for it. But I'll be the first to tell you that getting a $55,000 E39 540i for about $5,000 was pretty awesome for me, personally. Besides, the two previous owners were a banker and a lawyer. It's not like they needed the money.

Sadly, however, not every car depreciates nearly as quickly as you'd hope. Sometimes there's just more demand for a car you thought would be a pretty niche product. Sometimes they depreciate like normal but start out so expensive, you just can't afford one yet. Heck, sometimes you just don't think they're worth what people are currently paying. Regardless of the reason, on Tuesday we asked you which cars you think need to depreciate faster. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.