7 Of GM's Legendary LS V8s Ranked By Horsepower

It's not often that a family of engines achieves cult-like status, but General Motors' LS V8 certainly has. These mills are compact, relatively simple, and remarkably versatile. They have underpinned everything from hard-working pickup trucks to luxurious SUVs and fearsome muscle cars. For this list, we're putting the seven most iconic engines of GM's modern small-block LS family under the spotlight, so historic units — such as the mighty 454 LS6 big block of the early '70s — won't be making an appearance. In addition, GM's all-new LS6 also won't feature, as it falls outside of the Gen III/Gen IV architecture. Instead, every LS engine produced since the C5 Corvette's original LS1 debuted in 1997 and before the arrival of Gen V LT engines has been considered.

Among the entries, which we ranked by their total output from lowest to highest, are greats such as the LS7, which squeezes 505 horses from a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter lump alongside the 580-hp LSA and 638-hp LS9, both of which were given forced induction in GM's search for dizzying performance.