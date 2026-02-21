Which Corvette Had The LS2 V8?

Released in the 2005 model year, the LS2 V8 is part of the fourth generation of GM's small-block architecture, building on a lineage started in 1955. While the LS2 retained a few main characteristics of the LS1, such as the pushrod design (overhead valves with camshafts in the engine block) and the 4.4-inch distance between the centers of each cylinder (the bore distance), it also brought part refinements and significant performance improvements.

The LS2 V8 engine was a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter that pumped out 400 hp and 400 lb-ft, respectively 50 hp and up to 40 lb-ft more than what the Corvette C5's LS1 offered. In this second generation, GM took the opportunity to revise parts such as cylinder block, cam profile, exhaust manifold, ignition system, pistons, and oil pan. It also installed an electronic throttle control and, in some versions, a cylinder-deactivation system to save fuel when power demand is low.

The Chevrolet Corvette used the LS2 V8 as the first engine offering for the C6 generation. After the Corvette, GM would also use this engine on other performance-oriented vehicles, such as the Chevrolet SSR pickup (which still yields mixed opinions), the Australian-built Pontiac GTO (it's understandable if you don't remember it), and the Cadillac CTS-V. It also equipped the full-size SUVs Chevrolet Trailblazer SS and Saab 9-7X Aero.