2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's New 6.7-Liter LS6 V8 Lets You Break 200 MPH For $73,495

So how much faster than 200 mph can the '27 Corvette Stingray go? Well, considering Chevrolet's press release mentions 200 mph a nice, round 10 times but never mentions a specific speed, it's probably safe to assume its top speed is exactly 200 mph, maybe 201. And unless you're a trained driver at a race track where that kind of speed is safe to hit, please don't ever test that out. Still, as someone who got his license back when Mustang GTs still made 300 hp, the idea that the base Corvette is a 200-mph car is still wild.

Sadly, it's been a while since you could get a base Corvette Stingray for less than $60,000, but as far as 200-mph mid-engine coupes go, Chevrolet's still kept the price lower than you might have expected. With destination included, the 2027 Corvette Stingray starts at $73,495. Still, you're going to want to make sure you have at least $78,890 to spend, because the Z51 package costs $5,395.

Adding the Z51 package has been good advice for a while, since it gives you several desirable handling upgrades to go along with its slightly faster acceleration numbers. In the case of a 200-mph Corvette, the Z51's upgraded performance brakes will also come in handy. The builder's already live, by the way, so if you've got the money, it may be time to make a call. Either that, or it might be time to put a rush on that family intervention you've been meaning to have with a certain aging parent who needs to give up their keys before they buy a new Corvette. Either way, happy 4th!