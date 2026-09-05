These Are 7 Of The Largest Hemi Engines Ever Made

The invention of the Hemi engine dates back to the turn of the 20th century (roughly 25 years before Chrysler was founded) when aviation pioneer Augustus Herring was developing hemispherical combustion chambers inside a plant owned by the Truscott Boat Manufacturing Company – whose foundry coincidentally cast engines for Allie Ray Welch. By 1905, versions of these engines made it into cars via the Welch Motor Car Company, whose factory was taken over by General Motors in 1910. Then, in 1951, the iconic Chrysler FirePower engine brought Hemi power to the masses, and the Chrysler name became inseparable from these unique engines.

The Hemi owes its many benefits to its unique shape. Hemispherical combustion chambers put intake and exhaust valves opposite each other, creating a straight path through the engine head and allowing cylinders to fill more completely on the intake stroke. The dome also clears the middle of the chamber for the spark plug, allowing the flame to quickly and evenly reach the entire charge. Finally, domes wrap their volume in less wall area than other chambers (such as wedges) – meaning less of the burning charge's heat escapes into the cooling system, and more of it stays inside the cylinder, where it can create torque for the crankshaft.

Chrysler initially learned most of this on the government's dime: Its first Hemi engine wasn't for a car at all, but a WWII fighter aircraft, paid for by the Army Air Corps. That laid the foundations for the Hemi cars motors that followed. Below, we rank the largest Hemis of all time by displacement alone, climbing from Chrysler's 392 and 426 V8s to a 909-cubic-inch drag racing engine, a 1,792-cubic-inch tank V12, and a 2,220-cubic-inch wartime V16 — yes, that means the list contains some non-Chrysler Hemi engines.