These 7 Hemi Engines Weren't Built By Chrysler

Fantastic sound. The smell of burnt rubber. Ridiculous power. Chrysler's HEMI V8 family had all of these traits since the first 331-cid (5.4-liter) FirePower unit entered production in 1951. The difference between them and other engines: a hemispherical (dome-shaped) combustion chamber. The advantages: Better airflow since larger valves can be fitted on the sides, more efficient combustion thanks to the centrally-positioned spark plug, and higher compression ratios. The end result: more power, baby!

Indeed, Chrysler's hemispherical chambers ruled the American automotive landscape for quite a while. Starting with the pioneering FirePower, the HEMI was soon able to be found everywhere, from streets to tracks and drag strips. Some even reached godlike status. Notably, the famous 426 7.0-liter Elephant HEMI V8 dominated the Daytona 1964 Daytona 500. We could go on forever, really, but the fact is that Chrysler didn't invent the hemispherical combustion chamber. Not even close. Its true origin likely lies in the Welch Model 4-L Touring, which had a two-cylinder water-cooled engine with 20 hp. In fact, many other automakers used the concept — and not just in V8 engines.

But of course, in this piece, we'll keep things simple and refuse those inferior motors from appearing in the same breath as Chrysler's omnipotent engines. Below, you'll only be greeted with V8 HEMI engines not built by Chrysler. Just don't call all of them HEMI, because it's a registered trademark of the Chrysler Corporation (Stellantis). Only one company had them made under license, which allowed them to use the name. Got it? Let's dig in, then!