How The 1996 Chrysler New Yorker Killed America's Longest-Running Car Nameplate

Up until the mid-'90s, Chrysler's New Yorker badge was the longest-running by any American automaker. Kicking off in 1938 as the New York Special, a fancier trim of the Imperial (then the New Yorker a year later), it was the flagship big body sedan for many decades. Including some especially long versions throughout the '60s and early '70s, when it resembled car-casting found in old episodes of Ren and Stimpy.

The badge's prominence began its turn for the worse in the late '70s, thanks in part to the oil crisis and Chrysler's financial woes, but did alright in the '80s — meaning, well, it stuck around. Particularly as a polished-up K car platform with early love-'em-or-hate-'em audible alerts. However, the door of peak badge prominence was left ajar for far too long, and by the mid-'90s, all of the contents that made it great had spilled out.

The New Yorker became a shell of its former self: a meh-mobile meant to have mild appeal among an older demographic by offering some passe amenities and not much else beyond a bog-standard Chrysler LHS. Or its underrated chassis compatriot, the Eagle Vision. The final 1996 Chrysler New Yorker was a far cry from its former stature. Let's discuss exactly why.