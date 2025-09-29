Want A 9.4-Liter Big Block Hemi With 700+ Horsepower? Here's How Much It'll Cost

America is the land of the free and of V8s. While turbocharging is great and all, most of us dream of a large, hunking V8 that sounds glorious, leaves unending skid marks, and offers the thrust of a Saturn V rocket. It doesn't matter if your project build is a truck, a muscle car, or a sedan — all we want is a crate motor to plonk inside the empty engine bay (V10 engines are also cool, like this new Viper 8.0-liter crate engine).

V8 crate motors range from small-block 350 cubic inch models to monstrous 632 cubic inch designs. But size doesn't equate performance — it has to have both to be a proper V8. Thankfully, crate engines offer anywhere from 500 to 2,000+ horsepower. With that said, there are very few V8 options that offer a fine balance of performance, reliability, and affordability.

One of these is the 9.4-liter Gen II big-block Hemi crate engine from Prestige Motorsports. The asking price might be a bit steep — around $30,999 — but it brings a lot to the table that justifies the high cost. It's manufactured by Prestige Motorsports, a performance engine builder based out of Concord, North Carolina, that offers engine solutions for restomods, classic muscle cars, pro touring cars, and even powerboats. The company not only provides ready-to-install crate models but also turn-key packages, which also include transmission, cooling, and fuel systems. However, its crown jewel has to be the 9.4-liter Gen II big-block Hemi crate engine.