Can You Drive To Alaska From The Continental US With A Regular Driver's License?

It takes quite a bit of work to visit all fifty of these United States. Through my nearly forty years on this earth, I've managed to visit 48 of them, and quite soon I'll be knocking Alaska off my list. My journey will start in Washington State, and I will travel by car through hundreds of miles of Canadian wilderness to be met with a sign welcoming me back into my home country. There are plenty of roads connecting the continental U.S. with Alaska, but as you no doubt know, there's no point at which Alaska touches the rest of the country it is part of. Can you just drive up to Alaska with your standard U.S. driver's license? The answer is complicated, but it kind of boils down to no.

The problem isn't your driver's license. The Canadian government will recognize your ability to drive a car, as certified by the United States government. We drive on the same side of the road, we mostly drive the same kinds of cars, and almost all of Canada's road signs are presented in English. If it weren't for the lower speeds, responsible drivers, higher quality of road upkeep, and speed limits posted in kilometers, you probably wouldn't even notice you'd entered a different country. There's no special exception for Canada; however, you still need additional documentation to enter land owned by another country.

If you're flying to Alaska as an American citizen from one of the other 49 states, you won't need a passport, as you took off from and landed on American soil. Driving from the Lower 48 to Alaska, though, requires two border crossings, so you need to prove who you are when you leave the U.S., and you need to prove you are an American citizen to get into Alaska. The best way to do this is with a passport.