Trump Administration's Trans Passport Ban Okayed By Supreme Court

The executive order redefined the terms "male" and "female" to refer exclusively to "an individual's immutable biological classification as either male or female" — a definition that just gets circular as it tries to get more detailed. The intent here, though, is not to shore up legal language in any sort of biology. Its intent is the erasure of trans people, a goal the U.S. government has now been allowed to carry out on the stage of federal identification.

As of now, it's not clear what enforcement of this policy will actually look like, though it can be assumed that the State Department will not issue new passports with gender markers that don't match an applicant's birth certificate. What this means for applicants who have already updated their birth certificates in states that still allow such changes, or for people who already have valid passports with updated gender markers — like me — remains to be seen.

The right wing of the United States has waged a scorched-earth war on trans people for years, and this is simply the latest effort by the Trump administration to erase trans people from daily life. The administration likely understands that it's impossible to force a trans person to stop being trans, the same way it's impossible to force a gay person to be straight, but that it is possible to force people into the closet or an early grave. Whether I'm allowed to fly within the United States is now an open question, whether federal agencies will recognize my ID, but one thing's certain: The State Department will have to pry my accurate passport out of my cold dead hands.