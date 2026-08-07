What Are Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) And When Might You Need One?

Just because an EDL lets you enter the United States, though, doesn't mean you can necessarily leave and head to other countries without your passport. Canada accepts EDLs in place of passports for entry from the U.S., even if those licenses were issued by the States rather than Canada, but Mexico and the Caribbean don't. You'll still need a passport or passport card to get into those countries, so don't rely on your EDL at the border.

Whether an EDL is worth it for you depends on your travel. I got mine when I lived in upstate New York, and making day trips to Toronto was common — I used it plenty of times just to go see concerts by artists too big and fancy to slum it in Rochester. If you're not much of an international traveler, you may not see the same benefits. If you already need to upgrade to a RealID, though, you may as well bring the extra paperwork along with you. Better to have an EDL and not need it than to lose your passport somewhere abroad and be left with no way home.