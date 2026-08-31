Here's What Jalopnik Readers Think About Hypercars

It seems that every week the high-end automotive market is tripping over itself to offer another new seven-figure status symbol/value store on wheels to the privileged elite. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat for their opinions on extreme-expense hypercars and whether they were still relevant to the automotive market, to their lives, or even to their dreams. Their answers absolutely did not disappoint.

There are so many options to choose from in the multi-million dollar car zone right now, how could you possibly ever choose? A market once all but dominated by Bugatti, there are seemingly dozens these days. It's easier to sell one five-million dollar car than it is to sell 100 five-hundred-thousand dollar cars, so it's hard to blame a manufacturer from committing to its Epstein-class customer base. It's their world, after all, and we're just here to submit to their reign of terror.

Maybe you, like many Americans, believe you are a temporarily embarrassed trillionaire, and with just a little more bootstrapping, you'll soon be in the market for a brand new McLaren W1 or whatever. Or maybe you couldn't possibly care about whatever streamlined pile of carbon fiber junk is the next to achieve vaunted allocation status. Or maybe you fall somewhere in between and there's nuance and layers to this argument. This is the internet, pick a side.

There seem to be three camps of people in the hypercar debate, mostly for, mostly against, and unsure. Let's go through some of these answers. If you have input, or didn't get an opportunity to answer this question when it came around the first time, jump in the comments and let us know. Let's dig in.