Do You Think Hypercars Are Still Relevant?

Just a couple of weeks ago we saw a variety of new boutique hypercars launched at various Monterey Car Week events, each more expensive than the last. It seems that all of the expensive brands have figured out that it's much easier to market to the world's billionaires than the mere millionaires, moving ever upmarket. There are more brands and more models targeting the two-million-plus segment of the market than there are in the sub-$25,000 market where millions more potential customers can be found. That alone says something about the continued K-shape of the economy. Here's the thing, with this massive proliferation in seven-figure cars today, do they really matter anymore?

I want to pick your brain on this subject a bit, so bear with me a minute. With the continued concentration of wealth at the top of the economy and the continued prolonged death of the American middle class (and by extension the American dream), it's clear that automakers are chasing the easy money. It's hard to blame them. Every mega-wealthy car collector is hoarding every new model from their favored brand, so why not sell them another $5,000,000 hypercar every year or two? Especially if you can threaten them with taking them off the list for the next one if they don't buy this one.

Hypercars have always been a status symbol, but they used to be the absolute pinnacle of engineering and style, too. All these decades later the McLaren F1, Porsche 959 and Ferrari F40 are still relevant, but can we say the same about the $6M Red Bull RB17, Lamborghini Revuelto or McLaren W1? Especially if the majority of them are kept locked away from view in a private collection somewhere, will anyone ever grow to care about them in 30 more years?

Whether you can afford them or not, do you still look at hypercars with a sense of wonder and admiration? Do you lust after a Ferrari F80 or Hennessey's new Blackbird, or do you balk at the thought of spending the GDP of a small island nation on a single car? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on hypercars, and we'll discuss it. Then, I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else on Monday.