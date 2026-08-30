Here's How Much A Chevy Corvette Would Have Set You Back In The '70s

The 1970s was a tumultuous time for American automakers, and the nation's favorite sports car wasn't excluded from the fallout. While the start of the decade saw the release of thunderous big-block-powered luxury machines along with some of the greatest 'coke-bottle' muscle cars from the golden era, the rest of the '70s was very different. The Environmental Protection Agency's formation in 1970 introduced strict new emissions regulations, while the oil crisis saw gas prices rise to previously unprecedented levels. Naturally, that made filling up V8-powered sports cars like the Corvette a little more uncomfortable, but it also meant the production costs of such cars went through the roof, too, which was ostensibly reflected in the Corvette's MSRP.

While it was possible to pick up a shiny Corvette from the dealer with that new-car smell for under $5,000 at the start of the 1970s, by the end of the decade, that price had more than doubled, and Corvette prices rocketed even further as the early '80s dawned. Other changes affected the Corvette-purchasing process during the decade too, such as the pricing of desirable extras — power windows went from $63.20 to $141 during the '70s — and even the availability of the convertible option.