If You Want A Convertible Corvette From These Years, Tough Luck

The Chevrolet Corvette has been a staple America's sports car since 1953, when Chevy unveiled it as a fiberglass-bodied two-seater built for performance and style. Over more than seven decades of progress, it has come to represent American automotive ambition, a symbol of speed, status, and homegrown engineering pride. For most of its history, buyers had a choice between a coupe or a convertible. But in 1975, the industry hit a rough patch, and arguably, it never fully recovered.

The oil crisis sent gas prices soaring, emissions regulations tightened, and rollover safety standards loomed large enough that Chevy worried convertibles might be banned outright. The 1975 Corvette had pitiful horsepower numbers, and Chevrolet dropped the convertible body style altogether, with the very last example leaving factory doors in late July 1975. For a decade, the only way to get one was with a fixed roof. By the mid-1980s, gas prices dropped back under a dollar, the regulatory doom never materialized, and Chevy went back to the convertible drawing board.

As such, the 1986 Corvette convertible returned to showrooms, ending an 11-year drought. But that wasn't the only gap. A decade later, when the C5 generation launched for 1997, the convertible was held back yet again, arriving a year later in 1998. If you've got your heart set on a drop-top Corvette from these missing years, you're out of luck. Here's a closer look at the Corvette years that left convertible fans waiting, and when Chevy brought it back.