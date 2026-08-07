Why Cars From The '70s Have Those Giant Bumpers

One of the key ways automakers addressed the oil shocks of the 1970s was to shrink their cars — smaller vehicles typically weighed less, which meant they required less gas to motivate. But one feature on those vehicles actually grew in size. Beginning in 1973, cars began sprouting massive bumpers front and back as automakers struggled to meet a new federal safety standard. These are important rules of the road brought to you by the same group that forced cars to have rearview cameras eight years ago. Don't be fooled by the word "safety," though, as the bumper rules weren't primarily about protecting people's lives.

As covered in the Department of Transportation's 1981 "Evaluation of the Bumper Standard," the original objective was to "reduce damage and provide cost savings to consumers, and to protect safey-related parts." Standardizing bumper heights to prevent vehicles from overriding or submarining under one another was also part of the plan. The overall issue here was that earlier bumpers were so bad at their jobs that even minor impacts could lead to major repair costs. Some people also say that insurance companies had something to do with the change, since they eventually had to bear the brunt of the expense.

Yet the DOT's evaluation did indicate the new approach to bumpers did the job, at least in certain cases. For example, it reduced the frequency of damage-causing low-speed impacts by 20% to 30% in some scenarios, and it cut down the number of impacts where cars' bumpers missed each other due to position differences as well. As for what exactly the new law entailed, we'll cover that next.