10 Of The Greatest 'Coke Bottle' Style Muscle Cars Of All Time

Coke-bottle styling found its way into automotive design via an unlikely source: Studebaker, a struggling automaker that failed to survive the 1960s. In a desperate bid to save the company, Studebaker hired designer Raymond Loewy to create a grand tourer that would modernize its image. What Loewy and his team created would be counted among the most influential car designs of all time, the 1962 Studebaker Avanti. The radical new car's proportions would influence sports car and muscle car design for the rest of the decade and beyond.

The Avanti's style was distinctive in several respects, including its flat, grille-less front end and its expansive greenhouse glass. But its side profile was its most famous innovation. The car's flanks bulged upwards and out over the wheel arches, both in the front and the rear, but narrowed in the middle where the doors were. This gave it the shape of a Coke bottle on wheels, a sharp break from the flat or slab-sided style of most cars up to that point.

The result was a muscular idiom that made the car look fast even standing still, which made it perfect for the muscle car era that dawned just after the Avanti's debut. Over the course of the 1960s, one car after another received Coke-bottle styling, from sports cars like the Chevy Corvette to personal luxury coupes like the Buick Riviera. But perhaps no group of cars epitomized Coke-bottle styling better than muscle cars.