What Are Your Rights If You Unknowingly Buy An Unsafe Car?

We've shared some great advice on buying a new car in the past, but it is something many people still get a little nervous about, and rightfully so. It's typically quite an expensive purchase, and one that's important to get right. Once buyers have narrowed down what type of vehicle they want, how much they have to spend, decided whether they wish to buy privately or through a dealer, and navigated their way through a test-drive, it's just a matter of inspecting and paying for the vehicle.

But the stresses don't always end there. Even after you've done your due diligence and purchased the car, it may become apparent in the coming days — or when having service work done further down the line — that there is something unsafe about the car. As this piece will explore, a vehicle can be unsafe for a multitude of reasons, and depending on the exact circumstances, the buyer's rights and therefore the proper reasonable next steps will differ.

To find the right answers, we contacted Doug Burnetti, a transportation injury attorney and founder of Burnetti P.A. in Tampa, Florida, with a series of questions to determine exactly where buyers of unsafe cars stand from a legal perspective. Thanks to Burnetti's input, this article will cover everything from defining what "unsafe" actually means, through to the first steps, your rights to a refund, and who's liable following accidents and/or injuries. This article covers general information and should not be taken as legal advice. If you're facing a potential claim or dispute, always contact a licensed attorney in your jurisdiction.