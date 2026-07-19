The Differences In Test Driving Cars From A Dealership Vs. Private Sellers

During my car-selling days, the test drive was one of those love-it-or-hate-it parts of the job. Away from the showroom, I got to know the customer in a more neutral environment and could quickly tell whether the buyer was serious. On the other hand, the outing could be a giant time suck if the customer was simply kicking tires and looking for something to do on a Saturday. I learned that shoppers who came prepared to test drive had the best car-buying experience; they were on a mission.

But not every test drive happens at a dealership. Decade-old data from the Federal Trade Commission says that about one-third of used-car transactions happen through private sellers. While the behind-the-wheel mechanics are pretty much the same regardless of the seller, it's what happens before and after the ride that mostly differ. Having been on both sides of private-seller transactions, non-dealership test drives can be unpredictable. Some owners think their Honda Civics should be treated like an Aston Martin DB5, while others can barely be bothered to deal with strangers. There are also security concerns about personal safety and the risk of being scammed.

On the other hand, dealers are in business to sell cars. If you're in the showroom and breathing, expect at least some encouragement to buy. You're likely not to worry about safety, but failing to take the caveat emptor (buyer beware) phrase to heart could be a mistake. Whether you've only test-driven vehicles at dealerships and are curious about the private-sale experience, or you're preparing to visit a dealership for the first time, knowing what to expect from each can help you get more out of the drive. Of course, there are tips for preparing for a test drive.