I Put A Winch On My Porsche Cayenne And I Kind Of Hope I Never Have To Use It

You have no idea what it's like to be nervous until you're sitting on the ground in front of the pristine factory bumper of your Porsche Cayenne with a cutoff wheel and only a vague idea of where the hole needs to go. This was the culmination of around eight hours of labor over the weekend when I decided to finally get around to installing a brand new 10,000 pound winch from Borne Off Road (a new sister company to Mishimoto) that has been sitting on my workshop shelf all year. Aside from a whole lot of sweat, a few choice swear words, and a scraped knuckle, I came out the other side no worse for wear, and with a nice new off-road accessory that I hopefully won't ever get into rough enough shape to need.

A few months ago I drove the Cayenne down to Eurowise to get a few components installed, including their two-inch lift, brush bar, winch plate, and skid plates. After a thorough once-over by a trusted Porsche technician, the rally pig was given its 100,000 mile clean bill of health. All I needed to do in order to finish the job was get the winch and rally lights installed. This big beefy winch already had somewhere solid to mount, I just had to get it bolted up, wired, and looking right.

Late last year a friend of mine and I signed up to drive on this year's Alcan 5000 rally, which is coming up in a couple of months and I have been meaning to get this winch installed. The weather was nice, so it was as good a time as any. If I'm going to be spending 5000 miles in the wilderness of Alaska and Canada, I want to be prepared. Let's get this bumper off.