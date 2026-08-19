Your LED Light Bar Is Ugly, Get Vintage Halogen Fog Lamps Instead

LED light bars look terrible. That's not to say they don't have their place, because they definitely do. I've worked on Baja 1000 crews, and I've seen first hand how a good light bar can illuminate the night desert like it's noon time. If you're entered in off-road competition and it takes place at night, you'd be silly to use anything else. For the rest of us, who mostly drive our off-road vehicles on paved roads to get groceries, and do most of our dirt driving in the middle of the day, light bars are overkill.

Car enthusiast modification is far more about style points than it is any competitive advantage, and I'm not too proud to admit I built my Porsche Cayenne Diesel this way because I think it looks cool. That's why I went with an old-school vintage set of halogen PIAA 4x4 lights instead of modern LED monstrosities. Well, that and sticking to a tight budget.

With just a few weeks until I leave to drive this rig up to the Arctic Circle on the 2026 Alcan 5000, I started the search for a nice set of auxiliary lights. Within minutes of searching for a set of Baja Designs, Rough Country, or Rigid Industries light pods, I started to crash out over the incredibly high prices these things demand. With prices exceeding $300 per light, I was looking at around $1500 for a set of lights, wiring, switches, and relays. I just couldn't justify that, so I went off to eBay to look for something used and fell immediately in love with this vintage set of SUPER4x4 lights. At just $379.63 delivered to my door from Japan, I could hardly afford not to buy them, so I clicked the button and made it happen.