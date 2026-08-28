What To Know About Daily Driving A Car From The '70s

Starting with the positives, daily driving a '70s car — for the most part — is actually very much like driving any other car. There's a tire in each corner, a big wheel in front of the driver, and a selection of pedals, controls, and levers that help you negotiate the roads with confidence. It may be half a century old, but operating one is essentially just like driving a far more modern piece of machinery. And despite never owning a '70s car with over 100 horsepower (the majority have actually sat closer to half that figure), I've never experienced an issue with keeping up with modern traffic, both during local morning commutes and on highway drives.

My first-generation Ford Fiesta would happily sit at 75 to 80 mph on my highway commute, and as for the number of 1.3-liter Triumph models that have slipped in and out of my possession over the years, they were just as capable at speed. Older cars, from the '50s or '60s, say, can struggle in this regard, so '70s classics really do represent a sweet spot in merging capable performance with charming nostalgia.

Progress does take a little more planning, though, such as merging into traffic at speed, and the same goes for braking. Definitely keep a safe distance between you and the next car, because '70s brakes won't be able to match the ABS-adorned units of the car in front of you. So while these cars are capable of modern speeds, you want to keep your space on the road and maintain a more modest speed rather than rushing. In return, an overwhelming feeling of relaxation builds behind the wheel, and that's possibly the most positive aspect of daily driving an older vehicle.