11 Budget-Friendly Cars From The Golden Era Of American Muscle

Yes, the one that got away. Although it might not have been an ideal first car, the Chevy Nova is an excellent choice for those who are in the market for a muscle car but don't want to break the bank. Recent transaction data shows that modified examples with a small block and three pedals can be had for less than $25,000. Admittedly, this still isn't exactly cheap, but it's certainly more palatable than the average transaction price of a Chevelle from the same time period.

Of course, traditional two-door Novas tend to command a premium compared to the less muscular sedans, as do models equipped with V8 engines and manual transmission versus those with I6s and automatics. According to Hagerty's valuation tool, a base 1972 Nova coupe is worth around $19,000 on average, while a sedan is worth significantly less at $11,000. Our Facebook Marketplace hunt yielded a few hits in the sub-$10,000 range that looked pretty decent.

If you're after something super affordable, then you might want to consider the aforementioned sedan; we saw a running and driving 1970 sedan for less than $5,000. Pushing the boundaries of the applicable model years will also yield some savings.

You could also look for other X-body models offered by other GM car brands toward the end of this time period, namely the Oldsmobile Omega, Pontiac Ventura, and Buick Apollo. However, it's worth noting that listings for these other models are few and far between, though they do tend to be priced lower than their Chevy-branded counterparts. It's also worth noting that these came into existence in '73, which many consider to be after the golden era of American muscle.