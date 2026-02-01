These Are The Best Car Tires Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Everyone thinks they're a great driver. As a matter of fact, one should take pride in their awareness and capabilities on the road, but the universe doesn't pick favorites on the I-5 freeway, and more likely than not, the tires you are running on your daily driver will decide what happens when it all goes wrong. They are the great equalizer, a divine force that, at one point in the future, could decide your fate.

Tires can dictate whether you successfully avoid a deer or acquire some puffs of fur and a side of venison in your grille. They will decide if you stop in time for that surprise bumper-to-bumper traffic up ahead, or end up having a long chat with your insurance provider later that night. And of course, they can decide whether you win that race at the drag strip or go home $100 poorer with a bruised ego.

The key is knowing what tire is best for your particular vehicle, environment, and budget. Fortunately, Consumer Reports has dug into its extensive data and published its favorite car tires for 2026. In its testing, Consumer Reports evaluates every tire's characteristics (dry braking, wet braking, handling, hydroplaning, snow traction, ice braking, ride comfort, noise, and rolling resistance), assigning scores to each category and an overall score. Today, we're diving into Consumer Reports' top choices to find the best tires of 2026.