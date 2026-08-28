Airplanes Should Not Have Windows

The biggest gripe I have with airplane windows, however, is one of etiquette. Society seems to be encouraging humans toward increasingly selfish living, and the airplane window is a microcosm of that social selfishness. There are unwritten rules of airplanes that some seem not to be able to follow anymore. The person in the middle seat gets both armrests, use the restroom before getting on the plane, don't bring stinky food, and keep to yourself. It really isn't that hard. There is one rule that I seem to be in the minority on, however, and that's keeping the window closed. If you're in the window seat you hold the controls for the comfort of everyone around you.

My colleague Andy was recently on an early morning flight and one of his fellow passengers decided to open the window before putting on a sleep mask and laying back to take a nap. This is truly sociopathic behavior, and should be met with mandatory airplane etiquette courses. With the controls firmly in their grasp, they made a conscious decision to inflict harsh morning sunlight on the tired and potentially trying to sleep passengers within a 12-foot radius at a minimum. No one person should have all that power. They've shirked their responsibility and made everyone's lives worse.

Having frequently flown to desert locales, these windows also introduce significant solar radiation heat into the cabin when the plane is sitting on the tarmac. Get rid of those windows and install a small layer of insulation in their place and everyone will be more comfortable onboard, the climate control won't have to work so hard, and the plane will burn even less fuel in doing so.

If it weren't for windows, the interior of an aircraft could have uniform walls instead of little window alcoves that never line up with your seat. I'm a large and tall man, and I constantly get the "rib" bit in between the windows lined up with where my shoulder and head want to be. It's annoying and I wish it would stop.

And don't get me started on taking pictures out the windows of airplanes. I've never understood this desire. What are you going to do with that photo? You're never going to look at it again, or if you do it'll be to post it on Instagram where nobody will care.