The Reason Boeing Windows Almost Never Line Up With The Seats

If you've spent a fair amount of time flying, you might have noticed that sometimes instead of the window seat you thought you had booked, you might be in a row with an awkward view at best. In fact, the seating often doesn't line up properly, not offering each row a well-placed window. This is because the airlines rearrange the spacing between seats, in an effort to add more rows. Meanwhile, the windows are part of the aircraft's structure and can't be moved to accommodate seating adjustments.

Typically, Boeing aircraft windows are around 20 inches apart. Because these are essentially holes cut out of the aircraft's fuselage, careful consideration is made to maintain structural integrity. Increasing windows' size or adding more of them not only decreases the strength of the plane's body, but also disrupts airflow. Essentially, a careful balance must be struck between a pleasant passenger experience and minimizing aerodynamic drag. The greater the drag, the less efficiently an aircraft operates, and with fuel a major cost for airlines (15% to 20% of their budgets, per the U.S. Department of Transportation), optimum performance is key.

While not nearly as bad as some of your worst experiences on a budget airline, there's frustration when you expect a nice view, but end up needing to crane your neck or lean forward just to get a peek outside. Not only could you end up looking at a wall your entire flight, but things continue to get increasingly cramped for travelers.