The Reason Boeing Windows Almost Never Line Up With The Seats
If you've spent a fair amount of time flying, you might have noticed that sometimes instead of the window seat you thought you had booked, you might be in a row with an awkward view at best. In fact, the seating often doesn't line up properly, not offering each row a well-placed window. This is because the airlines rearrange the spacing between seats, in an effort to add more rows. Meanwhile, the windows are part of the aircraft's structure and can't be moved to accommodate seating adjustments.
Typically, Boeing aircraft windows are around 20 inches apart. Because these are essentially holes cut out of the aircraft's fuselage, careful consideration is made to maintain structural integrity. Increasing windows' size or adding more of them not only decreases the strength of the plane's body, but also disrupts airflow. Essentially, a careful balance must be struck between a pleasant passenger experience and minimizing aerodynamic drag. The greater the drag, the less efficiently an aircraft operates, and with fuel a major cost for airlines (15% to 20% of their budgets, per the U.S. Department of Transportation), optimum performance is key.
While not nearly as bad as some of your worst experiences on a budget airline, there's frustration when you expect a nice view, but end up needing to crane your neck or lean forward just to get a peek outside. Not only could you end up looking at a wall your entire flight, but things continue to get increasingly cramped for travelers.
Airlines continually squeeze more passengers on each flight
It's not your imagination — not only are there more rows, but the seats are shrinking. According to the Flyers Rights organization, airlines have adjusted the typical 35-inch pitch (aka legroom) down to 28 inches in some cases, and the seat width from between 19 and 21 inches to just 16 inches, meaning less than half of the American public can realistically fit in them. Some airlines have announced the removal of reclining seats from economy class, thus requiring passengers to pay extra for the privilege.
To make matters worse, ticket prices are rising and going well beyond what was expected with inflation. For example, according to CNBC, 2025 saw an uptick of 25% in terms of passenger fares. But while the largest airlines made a combined $200 billion in 2024, per Investopedia, they all actually lost money by flying passengers, as their costs per traveler went up. They remained profitable only due to their deals with credit-card companies.
The FAA doesn't have required standards for airline seat size, so you can bet these aircraft interiors will continue to be readjusted in a bid to increase profits. A far cry from what air travel was like in the 1950s, often considered the golden age for passengers, which included dressing up, ample space between seats, and meals like lobster served with glassware, not plastic cups. Although, as Business Insider points out, tickets back then weren't inexpensive either, with a flight from Chicago to Phoenix costing around $1,168 in today's money.