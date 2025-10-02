This Private Jet Has Massive Screens Instead Of Windows

Before you get upset and suggest that virtual high-altitude views are inferior to the real thing, bear in mind that we have been getting accustomed to video replacing what we have traditionally used windows and mirrors to see. Back-up cameras are common in cars (mandatory in the U.S. since 2018) and rearview cameras are now sometimes an alternative to the mirror. One of my cars allows me to switch between camera and mirror, which is a good thing as visibility through my back window isn't great. I actually use the feature more than I thought I would.

In the WSJ's story, Paul Touw, Otto's CEO, referred to the technology as "supernatural vision," and in fact, the company has even branded it as SuperNatural Vision TM. But there are some clear physical advantages. Losing the windows improves the jet's aerodynamics and allows it to shed weight. This enables it to consume less fuel and, obviously, save money. But the virtual view is what really helps the aircraft stand apart. "You no longer have to lean over and look out the window," Touw told the WSJ.