What Car Do You Wish You Bought When It Was Still Cheap?
Right now sure would be a great time to find a killer deal on a cool car, wouldn't it? Sadly those deals are few and far between nowadays unless you're willing to roll the dice on a 10-plus-year-old European luxury car. It seems like there are few killer deals on older cars anymore, since the internet lets us car enthusiasts congregate and discuss cool cars that we want and drive their value up. Lucky for you, this is Jalopnik's Question of the Day, which means you're in exactly the right place to vent about such vexations. Which begs the question: what car do you wish you bought when it was still cheap? Share your lamentations in the comments section below.
Maybe you're like me and you were simply born too late to have the funds to catch the lull in pricing for your favorite classic sports car, or maybe a video went viral just as you were saving up to buy a cult classic and now prices are skyrocketing. Whatever went wrong, we want to know!
I wish I bought a Buick Roadmaster when they were still cheap
Let me preface this by reminding you that I live off of a writer's salary in LA, so my perception of cheap may be a bit cheaper than yours, but I wish I bought a Buick Roadmaster estate wagon when they were still cheap. I've wanted one of these big-bodied bad boys since I was in high school, to the extent that I repeatedly tried begging a neighbor to let me buy his 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for my entire senior year of high school.
Between then and now I got caught up going to (and paying for) college, then scrambling to establish a life in my notoriously pricey home region of Southern California. Silly me, right? When I felt like I finally had room in my life for an 18-foot-long faux-wood sided American station wagon, the rest of the car enthusiast community had realized how special these antiquated icons are. Now it seems that all of the clean Roadmaster wagons, especially the LT1-powered examples that I yearn for, are selling for prices that are too far into the five-digit range for someone in my financial situation. But that's enough from me, we want to hear from you! What car do you wish you bought when it was still cheap?