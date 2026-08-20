Right now sure would be a great time to find a killer deal on a cool car, wouldn't it? Sadly those deals are few and far between nowadays unless you're willing to roll the dice on a 10-plus-year-old European luxury car. It seems like there are few killer deals on older cars anymore, since the internet lets us car enthusiasts congregate and discuss cool cars that we want and drive their value up. Lucky for you, this is Jalopnik's Question of the Day, which means you're in exactly the right place to vent about such vexations. Which begs the question: what car do you wish you bought when it was still cheap? Share your lamentations in the comments section below.

Maybe you're like me and you were simply born too late to have the funds to catch the lull in pricing for your favorite classic sports car, or maybe a video went viral just as you were saving up to buy a cult classic and now prices are skyrocketing. Whatever went wrong, we want to know!