Here Are All The Ways You Would Fix IndyCar If You Had The Power

Where does one start? Management is too old. A lot of young blood needs to be in control. One chassis that could be running in Historics for several years is not a good look There is no reason for other engine manufactures' to enter the series. The auto industry is way ahead of Indycar.

If one wants to know what the American business community thinks of F-1 vs Indycar. Look at the sponsors on the cars. Every F-1 team has U,S. sponsors and none of those sponsors are on an IndyCar And they spend a ton of money to do so. As an example, Oracle spend $80-100M on Red Bull. That would fund 5-6 IndyCars for the season. Rotating sponsors is not a good idea either. Another point. Where is the hospitality? Sponsors want to be wined and dined in comfort I went to 2 races' this year and saw 3 hospitality units. Attend an F-1 are and walk down hospitality row. There is millions of dollars being spent.

IndyCar has cried poverty for too many years. They need better marketing, better sponsors and fresh blood. Get rid of the charter system. That is designed to protect the current owners and keep new teams out.

IndyCar does not take pride in their product. I have been to 2 races this year. Walking thru the paddock, I have never seen so many dirty filthy transporters. Stopping at a truck wash before coming to the track might help. Keeping equipment new and fresh would help. Many of the transports are older than my grandkids and it shows.

Suggested by Clay Malooley

While I agree with much of what you've said, fixing the sponsors isn't something you can do without fixing the underlying sport. You have to make the racing good to attract more viewers in order to attract better sponsors. You're right, but the order in which you fix things is reversed. And yes, management (Roger Penske is 89) is too old, that's pretty true of motorsport across the board.

get rid of the street circuits. they are boring and generally terrible watch.. not very exciting to see a 250mph cars between concrete walls and fencing. Formula e has the same problem... they get exciting about racing in the middle of some city but the racetracks themselves look the same. I seem to remember the Wisconsin race on the airport runways produced some very exciting racing and finishes. The circuit in Montreal is used 1x per year by F1.. why not bring IndyCar there? EU circuits that are being abandoned by F1, can they expand there? Indycar used to race in Mexico replicate what made CART/ChampCar so successful in the 90s: great racing, drivers from F1 came to CART, races outside USA. diversity of chassis (4-5) and engines (3-4) and stop changing liveries race-to-race, they make it difficult to follow

Suggested by Armand S

I don't think it's street circuits that are the problem, it's good street circuits. Long Beach is an all-time great and should always host IndyCar, but Detroit is a boring slog, and the new addition at Markham is rinky dink junk. I'm not overly optimistic that the Freedom 250 in Washington D.C. will be any better.

Everyone shares an HP cap, weight cap, safety standards and max budget and open wheels. Nothing more Spec racing is shrug worthy.

Suggested by Biff Magnitude

It really depends on if you like watching racing or you like watching engineering. Spec racing can be some of the best racing on the planet, and well-engineered cars can run away and win by a minute. There's a lot more to it than that, but I certainly would love to see a technological mixup in the IndyCar field.

Step 1: Tell the truth. Playing to the naive belief in American Exceptionalism is what got Indycar into this mess. In the 1990's Indycar was on its way to challenge F1 after the split the sport stopped looking outside the American borders and atrophied into irrelevance. The combined ratings of five F1 races in North America rates more than then entire season of Indycar. Step 2: Decide what sort of motorsport you are. Are you a development sport like F1 or are you a control category like GT3 and NASCAR? Either answer has pros and cons, but at the moment Indycar is a control category sport that pretends it is a constructor category. By trying to please everyone it pleases no-one Step 3: Decide who your audience is. Are you a domestic category like NASCAR, or are you a sport trying to gain foreign viewers? At present you are a domestic sport that pretends to be world class and you are pleasing no-one. Indycar needs to start being honest with the fans, decide what sort of category it is and decide who its audience is. When you address these three issues the path forward will be clear to resolve things like control chassis, control aero, engines, ovals versus road circuits etc, pace cars, closeness of racing etc. If Indycar does not resolve these three dysfunctions, all you will do is solve symptoms and ignore the underlying problems of a category that does not have a shared vision which not only lies to the fans about what it stands for but most damningly lies to itself!!

Suggested by Peter

That's the thing, Peter. I asked what you would do if you were in charge. Dream bigger!

As a viewer there are simply too many liveries and they change too often. Teams should not get multiple liveries and for gods sake, clean up the look. Oh, also, get away from a one chassis series...there's too much spec in this spec racing.

Suggested by Vanillasludge

I agree that the teams need to reduce the number of livery changes in a season, perhaps allowing a special livery for the Indy 500. Unfortunately the livery issue is a compounding of all of the series' other issues. Drivers and teams can't attract sponsorship dollars for a full season, so they piece together half a dozen different three or five-race contracts and re-wrap the car before every weekend. Make the racing better, get more viewers, the sponsors will come.

Ice racing on the Great Lakes.

Suggested by Cone Bunny

Incredible. Yes. No notes. Brilliant.

CART tried being more international it didn't work, but Mexico City should already be a race. I'm fine with hybrids and ovals I would even throw in a dirt track. Anyway to compete with f1...I would implement JR Hildebrand's Blackbird 66 Mk. 1, and then give Lewis and Max boat loads of cash and there own teams.

Suggested by Brian Jac

I really like the Blackbird 66 model, and JR is right that racing largely needs less grip from downforce and more power. Yeah, that might fix IndyCar.