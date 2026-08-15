You're In Charge Of IndyCar For A Day, How Do You Beat F1 At Their Own Game?

IndyCar recently unveiled its new-for-2028 chassis, the Dallara-built IR-28, to somewhat muted fanfare. The current car has been in play since 2012, and it's about time America's premier open-wheel series gets its crap together to bring an updated look to the sport. There have certainly been some positives and negatives for the series since it was purchased by Roger Penske in 2019. This is probably a positive move, but there are so many things that could be done to improve the sport that seem to be ignored. I want to know how you would fix it.

I am an avid IndyCar fanatic, and I've attended the Indianapolis 500 every year since moving back to the Midwest half a decade ago. It's an incredible race at one of the most important race tracks in the world, and I highly recommend it to everyone. Unfortunately, I haven't really been capable of recommending any of the other races on the calendar to fans, as the series bends toward predictability. There are really only three teams that can win on a given weekend, and maybe two capable of pulling off a championship. Álex Palou is, once again, mopping up the field practically every week and is well on his way to his fifth championship in six seasons.

Even having said all of that, the racing is significantly more interesting than the show that Formula One has been putting on in recent years. F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport because it's globally known, it leans into its drivers as characters in a soap opera, it has a broadcast package that makes it easy to watch in every international market, and it works overtime to sell that package to sponsors and fans. IndyCar has the better on-track product, but hasn't figured out how to wrap it up in the pretty packaging that F1 does.

Sound off in the comments below with your suggestions for improving IndyCar and we'll discuss it. Then I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else on Monday.