IndyCar Finally Unveils 2028 Replacement For Dated 14-Year-Old Chassis

While the current Dallara DW12 chassis has survived 14 years of service with continual safety and performance updates, it should have been replaced years ago. The exhausting wait for a new car may be nearly over. IndyCar unveiled the Dallara IR-28, which is slated to make its competitive debut in 2028. I won't believe the IR-28 is truly coming until I see a test car running on a track, because we've been here before only for a planned successor to be delayed.

At first glance, the IR-28 features a hallmark of a modern single-seater race car: curved transitions between main planes and end plates. The design feature was widely adopted in Formula 1 to reduce wake turbulence and promote closer racing. However, this isn't simply F1 machinery with an Indianapolis twist. The aeroscreen that IndyCar introduced in 2020 to improve cockpit safety is now a fully integrated part of the chassis rather than a bolt-on addition. The series claims that IR-28 will be 100 pounds lighter than the current car. In a press release, 2026 Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist: