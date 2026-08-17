A New Jeep Cherokee Is Already On The Way

In 2029, the sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee will be just three model years old, and it'll also be dead — replaced with an all-new crossover riding on Stellantis' new STLA One platform. It'll be the first U.S. market vehicle to run on the architecture, and production is slated to start at the automaker's currently idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois, before the end of the decade, according to Automotive News. Additionally, Stellantis is said to be pumping an additional $200 million onto its Belvidere investment, bringing the total to north of $800 million.

If you're like me (and everyone else in the Jalopnik Slack channel), you were probably taken aback by the news. Didn't Jeep just relaunch the Cherokee for 2026 after taking a couple years off? Isn't this hybrid crossover, which runs on the company's STLA Large platform, basically brand new? It sure is, but that doesn't matter much anymore. It seems the KM Cherokee will be but a footnote in the nameplate's long history — becoming by far its shortest-lived generation.

That might be for the best, though. The 2026 Cherokee hasn't been, shall we say, all that great. From a sales standpoint, Jeep moved 10,570 Cherokees in the first half of 2026. That's pretty diabolical when you look back at a year like 2018 and see that Jeep was able to move nearly 240,000 Cherokees in a single year — and that thing was ugly. To really drive home this point, there are currently over 11,200 brand new Cherokees for sale on AutoTrader right now. Keep in mind, Toyota isn't able to keep up with demand for the RAV4 — the benchmark of the Cherokee's class. Oh, and just to add insult to injury, it has been the subject of five separate recalls this year, which isn't exactly ideal.