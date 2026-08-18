10 Essential Accessories Every Off-Roader Should Have

We can (and do) argue about the best off-roaders on the planet, but at the end of the day, you're probably as likely to get home safely because of a strategically chosen piece of emergency gear or an aftermarket accessory as you are because of the raw capabilities of your vehicle, no matter how much trail-rated street cred it carries in the forums.

Of course, some of those accessories are more likely to save the day than others. A rooftop tent, a heroic light bar and enough exterior storage to support a small military campaign may all look the part, but none of them will help much if you shred a tire or otherwise get stuck somewhere without a reliable way to call for help.

The most important accessories are usually less glamorous. They are the things that solve the problems you are most likely to encounter and keep a minor inconvenience from turning into a rescue operation. That means carrying equipment suited to your vehicle, the terrain you expect to cover, and the amount of time you may spend beyond easy assistance. Sure, that might leave your rig looking less impressive than something parked at the mall, but just as the chrome won't get you home, neither will that aftermarket snorkel. Probably.