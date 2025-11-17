5 Must-Have Items For Your Car Emergency Kit, According To Preppers

Are you fully prepared for the effects that an EMP could have on the power grid and your personal electronics? What about the widespread civil unrest that could result from the total collapse of the global economy? More importantly, is your car ready for these events?

Maybe, like most people, you have more pressing matters to worry about than the remote possibility that the dollar collapses and we suddenly find ourselves in a "Mad Max" movie. Preppers, however, worry about this stuff all the time, and not just those scenarios. They're also worried about solar flares, nuclear fallout, the Yellowstone super volcano, and devastating natural disasters, just to name a few.

While it sounds extreme, it doesn't mean that preppers don't sometimes have good ideas. After all, natural disasters are a real thing that happens every day around the world. It's good to be prepared in the event that something catastrophic occurs. These folks can be especially practical about what should be kept in one's car in case of emergencies. There are, of course, the basics — a first aid kit, jumper cables, tools, a spare tire (or items to repair a tire without a spare), a flashlight, etc.

However, preppers make sure that their cars are extra ready with food and water that will last days, first aid kits with advanced medical equipment, hidden cash, paper maps, and a compass, as well as backup smart phones stored in Faraday cages. Some will also stash fully stocked get-home bags stuffed with everything they need in case they have to abandon their vehicles and hike to a safe location.