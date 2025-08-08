Stop Driving With Your High Beams On

Complaints about the blinding glare from the headlights of large vehicles have been intensifying over the course of the past few years. A quick Google search reveals several pages of articles discussing how the headlights on new cars are dangerously bright. They are so bright they can be blinding, but just because the headlights on other vehicles are blindingly bright does not mean that you should drive with your high beams on. As the old adage goes, "an eye for an eye and the world goes blind."

Many modern cars are fitted with LED headlights that emit more concentrated beams of light than older halogen headlights are capable of, and the color of the light that LED headlights emit is harsher on the human eye. Another contributing factor to the blinding nature of modern headlights is that most new vehicles are taller than older models, thus their headlights, even when properly aimed at the road ahead, tend to also aim directly at the rearview mirrors of smaller vehicles. Oftentimes the worst offenders have aftermarket LED bulbs fitted on a car that wasn't designed for them, causing them to blind other drivers. Regardless of the cause, driving with high beams on makes everything worse.