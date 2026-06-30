These Google Maps Alternatives Make Scenic Detours The Road Trip Rule, Not The Exception

Since its debut over 20 years ago– back in the days of MapQuest, TomTom, and asking the gas station attendant the best route to the highway — Google Maps has steadily come to dominate the map market, especially for mobile users. While TomTom has stopped selling GPS units in the United States and paper maps have steadily disappeared from glove compartments and seatback pockets across the globe, Google Maps boasts roughly 2 billion monthly users, a catalog of 5 million miles of roads with Street View data, and turn-by-turn directions for almost 28 million miles of road.

With that kind of data behind it, it's impossible to argue that Google Maps isn't a powerhouse. But that doesn't mean everybody's favorite data tech company actually offers the best map experience. If you've ever tried to plan a road trip route that gets any further off the beaten path than the lovable Love's travel stop at the end of the interstate off-ramp, then you know firsthand just how resistant to change Google Maps can really be. Frankly, trying to avoid the interstate and find a scenic route while using Google Maps is a massive headache we'd rather nobody have to deal with.

Here at Jalopnik, we believe that taking the scenic route should be a universal road trip rule, so Google Maps' reluctance to provide drivers with a scenic route option really rubs us the wrong way. You're in luck, though, because we've dug up tons of road trip map alternatives that can get you the best views the world has to offer without constant attempts to reroute you right back to the hackneyed old interstate.