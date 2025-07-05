Why Some New Cars Don't Include A Spare Tire Anymore

Hundreds of millions of people get flat tires annually in the United States, and Jalopnik is here to help with everything you need to know about fixing one. The thing is, a lot of new cars don't include a spare tire anymore, not even one of those donut tires meant for short-distance driving.

It's a far cry from the times when spare tires were so important to drivers that automakers would seemingly stick them everywhere. Spares can and could be seen from the fender wells of vintage vehicles to the rear of rugged SUVs to the engine bays of oddball compacts: That was the situation when drivers first met the Yugo.

Like many modern automotive trends, this can be traced to the 1970s gas shortages, when companies began sharpening their focus on fuel efficiency. Since reducing weight can be a key to better EPA ratings, and wheel/tire combos and tools can weigh about 50 or 60 pounds —or more for oversized setups — eliminating them can indeed make some minor improvements in fuel consumption. It eliminates a certain amount of automaker cost, too.