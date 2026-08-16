How A Ball Bearing Company Rolled Volvo Into Existence 100 Years Ago

If you've replaced any wheel bearings, transmission bearings, or seals in your car lately, whether it was a Chevrolet or a Ferrari, chances are high that you received them in a little box marked with the stylized letters SKF. Founded in 1907, Svenska Kullagerfabriken is the world's largest manufacturer of bearings, and among the largest companies in Sweden. The company was so big and immediately successful that it was able to build an entire automobile company inside its corporate structure in 1926. Volvo — Latin for "I roll," which has obvious bearing-related connection — emerged into the world, birthed from SKF, and eventually was spun off into a stand-alone company by 1935.

Assar Gabrielsson, head sales manager for SKF, approached the bearing company's managing director with a plan to build an initial experimental run of 10 passenger cars using existing SKF components. Confident that the plan would work, he offered to bankroll the 10 cars himself. The SKF board agreed to build the cars, but since the company could use this as an opportunity to study its products' longevity and functionality in the booming global automobile market, it told Gabrielsson his offer to pay for the initial run was unnecessary. It was a frictionless beginning, to say the least.

Technically, the name Volvo was first used by SKF for its automotive bearings spinoff starting in early 1915. But World War I, which had begun the previous July, caused car production to pause, and following the war SKF shelved the brand in favor of unifying all of its bearing products under the initialized name. It wasn't until Gabrielsson's flash of brilliance that the company took the Volvo name out of a drawer and applied it to the fledgling automobile company.