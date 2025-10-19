How Reliable Are Volvos? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Perhaps best known for its safety innovations, Volvo has also built some of the most durable cars of all time — including the 1966 Volvo P1800 that Irv Gordon drove for a Guinness World Record 3.2 million miles. The only reason Gordon stopped driving his highly reliable, high-mileage Volvo was that he passed away in 2018, with the car returning to Volvo at the time. Nor has this been the only million-mile Volvo to make news.

Of course, those models are from Volvo's independent era, which ended when Ford bought the company in 1999 and then sold it to its current owner, China's Geely Holding Group, in 2010. Much has changed over that period, obviously, and nowadays Consumer Reports says that most new Volvos rate average or lower for predicted reliability. As a result, the Volvo itself was rated No. 15 in CR's 2025 list for new-car reliability, one spot behind Genesis — Hyundai's luxury division — and one spot ahead of Chevrolet.

It's also worth pointing out that Volvo ranked pretty far down on the leaderboard for Maintenance & Repair Costs, too, sitting in 24th place (out of 28 brands rated). Volvo does come in at No. 7 in CR's ratings for Used Car Reliability, though. Now, let's look at the individual members of the 2025 lineup, keeping in mind that CR does not have full results for the ES90, V60, V90, EX90, or EX30. The EX30 in particular proved to us that Volvo is at least still good at building fun, affordable cars.