This Modern Carrera Panamericana Class Winner Looks Straight Out Of The Original Race

This 1950 Ford Standard Sedan is old enough to have competed in the first Carrera Panamericana, which took place that same year. It sure looks the part, but instead competed in the 1995 running of the modern version. Bob Primmer and his son Rob drove it to a class win that year. It also competed in the 1998 running of the California Mille. That makes this car a vintage racer twice over. Its racing career in the 1990s happened almost as long ago from the present day as the original Carrera Panamericana took place from the modern remake.

The interior is the only place any modern (for the 1990s) upgrades are visible. The original speedometer has been replaced with a tachometer, which is really the only gauge the driver needs in front of him. A large custom-made central gauge cluster contains all the other gauges and switches the team needs, in clear view of both the driver and co-driver so that both can monitor them. A CB radio sits below this for local communications. An exposed fuse box sits in front of the co-driver, enabling him to diagnose and replace blown fuses on the fly without slowing down. A spare tire rides in the back seat, with another in the trunk along with a 22-gallon fuel cell.

Under the hood is the classic Ford flathead V8. Originally 239 cubic inches, renowned tuner Art Chrisman punched it out to 290. The auction listing says it makes nearly three times as much horsepower as the original engine. That's a bold claim, but Chrisman was known for building powerful engines for hot rods, drag racers, and Bonneville. There's no paperwork to back up the horsepower claim, but I'd consider it plausible. That power goes to the rear wheels through a Borg Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission, not original equipment, but the right tool for the job.

This vintage race car goes up for auction on Friday, August 14. If you're more of a Mopar fan, this 1954 Dodge Royal Club Coupe by the same team is up for sale, too. It never placed as well as the Ford, even though it ran three times (1999, 2001, and 2003). Whether they're museum pieces or future race entries, both of these cars are pieces of Carrera Panamericana history.