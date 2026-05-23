If You Want To Road Trip The World's Longest Highway, You'll Have To Plan For The Darién Gap

Car enthusiasts and adventurous travelers alike love a good road trip, and for those who have ticked off various bucket-list road trips and fancy something a little more involving, the Pan-American highway stands out as the ultimate road trip challenge. At roughly 19,000 miles long, it pinches the number one spot of the world's longest highways, stretching from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, to end up in Ushuaia, Argentina. The trouble for travelers, however, is that this iconic stretch of road is interrupted by something known as the Darién Gap.

The Darién Gap is located on the border between Panama and Colombia. It's a roughly 60-mile dense stretch of jungle, mountains, and swampland that's virtually impossible to pass in a vehicle. This isn't where the Pan-American Highway stops, though, so those who are dedicated to venturing its full length will have to find a way to bypass the daunting wilderness. Typically, this involves shipping the vehicle, and either traveling with it or catching a flight and reuniting at the other end.

While it would be physically possible to have a highway laced through the Darién Gap, various security, environmental, and political concerns have stopped this from ever happening, even though it was originally planned.