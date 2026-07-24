Carroll Shelby's Own Ferrari-Beating, Championship-Winning 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe Is Heading To Auction

Whether or not you've watched the entirety of "Ford v Ferrari," you likely know enough about Carroll Shelby to know he was not a man who willingly walked away from being a world-renowned driver. Despite his health setback, Shelby's unrelenting passion for racing (and winning) provided him a convenient next leg for his career, which further launched him into becoming a significant figure in the automotive space. One of the keys to his success and notoriety might be this stunning 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe heading to auction with Gooding Christie's at Pebble Beach in August.

Shelby's forced career pivot resulted in Shelby American, and its pairing of AC Ace European bodies with America's Ford V8 to create the Shelby Cobra. It was a machine on American race tracks, quickly becoming a shaker and competitor amongst its peers. But Shelby was aching to take the car overseas and test its rigor there. He hired Peter Brock, who at the time was one of the youngest designers ever hired by General Motors and was crucial in the design of the second-generation Corvette, which saved the nameplate. Brock was tasked with designing a closed coupe version of the Cobra, and the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe was the result.

This particular Daytona, chassis CSX2300, is the third of six of these models ever built. Shelby's focus was exclusively on beating Ferrari's 250 GTO, so he set his sights to take on Europe, and CSX2300 was outfitted to meet FIA specifications that included a lighter aluminum body fitted in Modena, Italy. Then, it was on to France for its very first race.