The F-35 Is Losing The (Trade) War

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most expensive and advanced airplane program in history, is getting shot down by the one type of conflict it was never intended for: the trade war. American allies from around the world, once eager to replace their own aging fighter fleets with the latest and greatest from the U.S., are suddenly getting cold feet, hesitating on purchases, or even canceling orders altogether. It's a stinging rebuke towards the nation that was once called the arsenal of democracy.

All of these pullbacks have come since President Donald Trump flipped the table on the decades-old trade order. Switzerland said in a statement that Washington was suddenly unwilling to give it a fixed price for the fighters, meaning that the Swiss wouldn't know what the total bill would be until delivery day. That alone was enough to get the country to reconsider the number of planes it wanted. Then, just this month, Switzerland was unexpectedly whacked with a 39% tariff rate, which led some politicians there to propose canceling the order outright, per Bloomberg.

Portugal (15% tariff rate), meanwhile, is worried that America might choke off parts and maintenance support. Canada (35%), which has whipsawed from being America's cozy neighbor to a major trade rival, is suddenly reviewing whether or not it should be buying F-35s at all. Spain (15%) apparently didn't need to do any reviews, it just went ahead and scrapped its F-35 purchases. Not since World War II have so many American planes been taken out of the air.