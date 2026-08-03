FAA Proposes Letting Space Companies Ignore Environmental Damage To The Planet They Launch From

Invoking authorities invested in the Secretary of Transportation, the FAA is proposing a new rule that would allow space companies to waive legal requirements meant to protect the environment. That would mean laws like the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, and nine others would no longer apply to rocket launches and satellites. Even the Noise Control Act is on the list, just in case you wanted more rockets blasting past your house. The intention is to speed up American activity in space; the question is will the planet they're leaving behind be severely damaged. The public can leave comments and concerns about the proposed rule through August.

The long and short of it is that humanity is dramatically increasing its presence in space, and that's putting strain on the legal framework around it. As an example, the SpaceX Falcon 9 alone launched 165 times in 2025, the equivalent of one launch every other day; that represents a 660% increase from just five years prior. There's just never been this much rocket activity before, and both stock valuations and national security concerns incentivize continued acceleration.

What's getting in the way of getting off the planet is, well, the planet. For example, all those Falcon 9s launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California are putting the Western snowy plover, a threatened bird species, under stress. The California Coastal Commission therefore blocked the Space Force from increasing its launch cadence. As a result, the Space Force... ignored that and just did it anyway. Now, the FAA wants to apply that same philosophy to pretty much everything: every rocket, every satellite, every law. The Western snowy plovers and I don't see what could go wrong.