Slate Trucks Won't Be Sold At Dealerships, So Where Will Owners Go For Service?

Slate Auto, like Apple before it, promises to be different. And for some buyers, that'll start by bypassing any dealer and never having to haggle over the $26,400 advertised price and destination charge. Lots of consumers would prefer never ever, ever seeing the inside of a dealership. But when — not if — your Slate breaks, what next? Because cars do break. Even EVs. In fact, Consumer Reports says EVs still have more issues than gas cars, and don't forget that this will be Slate's first-ever product.

Never fear. Slate says they'll partner with more than 3,000 RepairPal service providers nationwide, so that you'll be covered under the four-year, 50,000-mile warranty, and the 10-year, 110,000-mile warranty for the powertrain and battery. The latter guarantees up to 70% battery life at the end of that mileage or time period, which, with the help of simple math shows the initial 205 miles of maximum range falling to 144 miles on a maximum charge. It's definitely in Slate's favor that most EV batteries haven't been degrading that badly. According to a study by Recurrent, modern EVs consistently hold more than 90% of their battery charge after three years, which, in the Slate's case, would amount to a more reasonable 185 miles of range.

As for regular maintenance, Slate thinks you can do lots of that yourself. Their forthcoming Slate App and free Slate U resource hub will be designed to share skills with owners, so the easy stuff – like filling washer fluid, changing a cabin air filter, and swapping windshield wipers – will all be a tap away. The carmaker also says Slate U will let you track your own service record so you know what you've done, rather than leaving those files in the hands of a dealer.