Slate Trucks Won't Be Sold At Dealerships, So Where Will Owners Go For Service?
Slate Auto, like Apple before it, promises to be different. And for some buyers, that'll start by bypassing any dealer and never having to haggle over the $26,400 advertised price and destination charge. Lots of consumers would prefer never ever, ever seeing the inside of a dealership. But when — not if — your Slate breaks, what next? Because cars do break. Even EVs. In fact, Consumer Reports says EVs still have more issues than gas cars, and don't forget that this will be Slate's first-ever product.
Never fear. Slate says they'll partner with more than 3,000 RepairPal service providers nationwide, so that you'll be covered under the four-year, 50,000-mile warranty, and the 10-year, 110,000-mile warranty for the powertrain and battery. The latter guarantees up to 70% battery life at the end of that mileage or time period, which, with the help of simple math shows the initial 205 miles of maximum range falling to 144 miles on a maximum charge. It's definitely in Slate's favor that most EV batteries haven't been degrading that badly. According to a study by Recurrent, modern EVs consistently hold more than 90% of their battery charge after three years, which, in the Slate's case, would amount to a more reasonable 185 miles of range.
As for regular maintenance, Slate thinks you can do lots of that yourself. Their forthcoming Slate App and free Slate U resource hub will be designed to share skills with owners, so the easy stuff – like filling washer fluid, changing a cabin air filter, and swapping windshield wipers – will all be a tap away. The carmaker also says Slate U will let you track your own service record so you know what you've done, rather than leaving those files in the hands of a dealer.
Slate helps with the DIY part
Slate also says that if you get stuck during a project, like while wrapping your Truck or in the midst of simple maintenance, you'll be able to contact the carmaker, share images of the hangup, and if necessary, they'll connect you with a support tech who will help you finish the project. That said, there are some wrinkles in Slate's service plan. For instance, Slate offers roadside assistance. It's part of the four-year, 50,000-mile warranty. However, the company also says overtly that it may not be available universally. Hey, at least that's honest. But the RepairPal part could get interesting; the company says you'll be able to schedule service through either RepairPal's site or the Slate App. Slate also said in a press release this past fall that, "No matter where Slate drivers live, they will be close to a service center." That same release had a further footnote, however, saying that mostly its buyers would be within 100 miles of a service provider, but that said provider wouldn't necessarily be able to offer fixes under warranty.
That bit of nuance matters. For instance, Slate notes that electrical and battery repairs will only be handled by a finer sift of RepairPal shops and they'll be trained in "Slate-specific procedures and able to perform high-voltage service." As of last year, Slate said it had trained techs in over 200 locations across the country, but 200 shops is merely 15% of the 3,000 total RepairPal service provider count, which definitely begs the question of where those more specialized outposts will be located.
The right to repair your Slate may matter more than access to a dealer.
We mentioned that Consumer Reports' findings earlier to raise another point about EV reliability — it's not uniformly bad. This past winter, Tesla climbed to ninth in Consumer Reports' new-car predicted reliability rankings, which happens to be ahead of a lot of brands that make non-electric cars. We're not saying Slate will jump that high out of the gate, but it's important to note that, at least theoretically, with fewer moving parts, EVs could grow far more reliable than gas cars. Whether or not you can easily service that car may not directly relate to owner satisfaction, either. For instance, it's not like Tesla's lack of dealers has dinged the Model 3 among consumers — J.D. Power rates its reliability higher than that of the BMW 3 Series, for example.
Having or not having dealers isn't the point, but ease of repair might be, and Slate has argued that owners have been locked out of making any mods to their rides, lest they violate the service agreement. Ditto, even allowing your favorite mechanic to work on your car. In theory, right-to-repair laws should enable you, or your mechanic, to fix your wheels, but as car technology advances, mechanics are also getting shafted. Sure, the Ford Fathom could kill the Slate with its second-row seat, but good luck finding a dealer that wants you to wrench on it without voiding its warranty. Perhaps that will be the ultimate ace for Slate. Also: Do we know Slate won't offer a four-door pickup next? Nope.