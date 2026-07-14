Here's How Much (Or Little) You Can Expect EV Batteries To Degrade During Ownership

We've known for a while that modern EV batteries will easily go more than a decade without needing to be replaced, and when they do reach the end of their life cycle, almost 100% of the materials inside an EV battery pack can be recycled. If you've heard differently, you need to seriously reconsider where you get your information, because anyone still spreading outdated EV myths is probably wrong about a lot of other stuff, too. That said, there's a difference between not needing to replace a battery yet and the battery still being just as fresh as it was when it left the factory. So how much can you expect a modern EV battery to degrade over time?

Sadly, as with most things in life, the answer is a little more complicated than we might like it to be. There's no hard and fast rule that says a battery that's X years old retains Y% of its original capacity. What's more, you'll see some variation between brands. For example, when the EV research company Recurrent looked at how much of an EV's original range was still available after three years, EVs from Cadillac, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, and Rivian all came in at 100%, Ford clocked in at 99.9%, Tesla at 96.3%, and both BMW and Jaguar rounded out the bottom at 90.8%.

Those numbers don't necessarily mean the battery in the BMW EV degraded more over three years than the one in the Hyundai. Instead, we're seeing different automakers take different approaches to range estimates and battery life. Some prefer to offer as much as they can right out of the box and accept that the range will drop. Others build in a bit of a buffer and use software updates to keep range estimates more consistent. Because there's no escaping the fact that all batteries do degrade over time.