Consumer Reports Says EV Reliability Is Still A Problem For These Reasons

Consumer Reports has been putting product claims to the test for 90 years. The organization has seen a thing or two when it comes to cars, including the growing pains that come with technical innovation. Which is why we should pay attention when CR says that EVs are feeling those pains right now.

In the December 4, 2025, episode of the Consumer Reports podcast "Talking Cars", the crew broke down why new EVs and PHEVs are still plagued by reliability issues, relative to cars that rely on traditional hybrid or combustion engines. Although we're summarizing some key points here, it's well worth a listen, as the conversation reveals a lot of the nuanced considerations behind the bar charts and test data that millions of people consult each year.

Building any car is not easy. When you remove a transmission, engine, and all those associated parts, one would think things should become less complicated. Not so. EVs may not burn gas — or as much, in the case of PHEVs — but they're no different from their combustion-powered counterparts in that they rely on a lot of components working together to function properly.

And as the CR team points out, many of those parts and systems on EVs are still in their infancy. New batteries. New charging systems. New heating and climate systems. That's compounded by the fact that putting them together is also still a relatively new process, even for the most experienced automakers. These are CR's reasons behind new EV reliability problems. What's interesting is that despite these challenges, CR data shows that many owners love them anyway.